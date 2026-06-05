Soundcheck
Malcolm Todd Is Backsliding
At least he’s prepared for another heartbreak.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“High Hopes 3000” by Role Model
Just as country music is peaking on the Billboard charts, Role Model (or should we say, Chuck Timely) is pivoting to ‘60s-style rock and roll. The first single off his forthcoming album, the singer-songwriter is kicking off the new era with an anthemic declaration of singledom that, despite the song’s hopeful name, is oozing with sadness and loneliness.
“The Feeling” by Steve Lacy
Another meditation on single-ness, only this time, the song lives on the complete opposite end of the emotional spectrum. Instead of searching for someone to fill the void, Steve Lacy is yearning for commitment from one person in particular. He could let go, but he’s not a quitter.
“Difficult Love” by Malcolm Todd
The tension of having Steve Lacy and Malcolm Todd on the same roundup. In all seriousness, Lacy has clearly moved on from the hazy, DIY&B that he helped popularize, and we need someone to fill that gap. From his carefully chosen guitar chords to his affecting vocal affectation, we should be so lucky to have a studied successor like Todd.
“Too Easy” by Tinashe
Fans will moan and gripe about how this song isn’t long enough, but Tinashe knows to always leave them wanting more. To make her grand return with a track this short (and this great), we can only assume that the best is yet to come.
“Point Blank” by Kelela
Laced with the shoegaze sound of her previous two singles while still honoring her clubby dance DNA, Kelela is three for three on singles for this era.
“Don’t Break Her Heart” by FLO
Every generation has the obligatory song about female friendship it deserves: The ‘90s had “Wannabe,” the 2000s had “Girl,” the 2010s had “Best Friend,” and the 2020s have “Don’t Break Her Heart.”
“Snake The Drain” by Devon Again
A very surprising country turn for an alt-pop artist, but Devon Again wears the genre like a pair of well worn cowboy boots. The last 30 seconds are pure sonic bliss.
“Wax Paper” by Tierra Whack
A dirty, disgusting beat with an even nastier flow. 10/10.
“Candyland!” by Natanya
Natanya is not of this planet; while your fave is at home writing songs about the same three topics, the 23-year-old Brit has just passed “Go” in Candyland. Saccharine and syrupy, this track really does go down like candy, and leaves an insatiable aftertaste that can only be cured with more Natanya.
“Ugly and Rotten” by Mckenna Grace
Probably the biggest shock of the week comes from Mckenna Grace — a no-nonsense track that genuinely rocks, and pairs Grace’s sweet, innocent vocals with punchy guitars and driving drums. It just goes to show: You never know what’s going on in actors’ heads.
“Dove Grey” by Ella Hunt
A heartbreakingly honest depiction of end-of-life care and the pain that comes with it. If grief had a color, it would definitely be dove grey.
“That’s My Beach” by horsegiirL
Happy summer, y’all.