Dario Vitale’s New Job & More Fashion News You Missed This Week

New York Fashion Week is done and dusted, and while us Americans get a bit of beauty rest, the Europeans are kicking into high gear. London is off to the races, Milan is basically a day away, and the marathon of Paris Fashion Week looms large over the industry. It’s the most wonderful (read: busiest) time of the year, so while we were hosting dinners and running to parties and shows, there were still collections to look over and news to parse through.

Dario Vitale is top of mind this week after securing a major position at the Armani table, while campaigns rolled out featuring two of the most profitable faces of the moment, Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz. Elsewhere in the fashion world, Charli xcx continues to surprise with deep cuts that make her lyric “I’m your favorite reference, baby” feel ever-relevant, Mulberry got a new bag and went meta with its campaign, and we (unfortunately) started our fall-outerwear search and came up with one particularly memorable pick. See what else happened while New York Fashion Week raged on below.

Dario Vitale Lands At Emporio Armani

To say Vitale was the most eligible unemployed man in the fashion industry is an understatement. After his one-and-done Versace show, fans and insiders alike waited breathlessly to see where he would end up — because the show was so damn good, we all knew someone would nab him. Rumors swirled about various houses, but in the end, it was his fellow Italians at Armani. He will oversee Emporio Armani, the cooler, younger sister to Giorgio Armani, plus the accessories at the main label. It’s a huge bit of news: Nobody outside of the Armani family has held this title, and with succession up in the air, this is a strong message that Vitale could eventually take the reins. Regardless, we are already pre-sat for his first show in Feb. 2027.

JEANNETTE MONTGOMERY BARRON

Kendall Jenner Brings Her Porsche To Her Frame Shoot

Frame heads to Los Angeles to capture perhaps the most quintessential Angeleno, Kendall Jenner, at a legendary John Lautner-designed mid-century home. She pulled up in her 1997 Porsche 993 Carrera 4S and it lended itself well to the brand’s Fall collection, featuring lots of leather, dramatic blouses, and easy denim for whipping down the 405.

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Stevie 🤝 Stevie 🤝 Stevies

Mulberry’s Stevie bag is a new shape and a new feel, and Mulberry brought on photographer Stevie Dance to shoot a cast made up entirely of people named Stevie. Smart, cute, funny, and the bag comes in a large and regular size, which I think the Stevie in your life will love. Shop the new collection here.

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Charli xcx Takes Us Back To 2007

The Music, Fashion, Film tour landed in New York, and NYLON was luckily in the room both nights. For Night One, Charli took to the stage wearing a Henry Holland latex dress that recalls Holland’s very early work of slogan minidresses (previous slogans include “I’ve got more than a handful for Naomi Campbell” and “Suck on my toe Phoebe Philo”). Only Charli could get the man responsible for the bombastic mid-aughts vibes to run it back one more time.

Jessica McCormack Wraps It Up

Our favorite contemporary jeweler to the stars just launched the Bow collection, featuring quirky takes of the feminine classic, with shapes that aren’t fussy and will go well with your most casual ‘fit as they will with a sexy date-night dress. The 21-piece collection of earrings, rings, and necklaces is now available in her boutiques and on her website here.

Courtesy of Jessica McCormack

Alo Pops It, Locks It, Polka Dots It

Bella Hadid goes airborne in a high-fashion pose to show off the new Airlift Polka Dot set from our friends at Alo, which comes in a capri style that we have a feeling will end up having legs beyond the gym. Shop the new pieces here.

Mert Alas

Converse’s Jack Purcell PDM Is Here

The beloved low-rise sneaker originally made for the tennis court is having a renaissance, and the latest iteration is a collaboration with the Copenhagen-based tennis experts at Palmes. Two colors, Parisian Night and Mountain View, offer a subtle pop without being too in-your-face, and while the two pairs instantly sold out when they dropped, be sure to keep an eye out for a restock. I have a feeling this silhouette has legs, no pun intended.

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We Have A First Contender For Our Fall Jacket Purchase

The third chapter of Levi’s and Sacai’s collaborative efforts resulted in a tightly edited series of jackets, including the Sherpa style that is ideal for the coming transitional weather. It offers a bit of warmth without sacrificing style, and looks just as compelling with the collection’s high-waisted denim as it will on top off a party dress. Shop the collection globally on Sep. 30 at levi.com, in Sacai stores, and in select Levi’s flagships.