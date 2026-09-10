NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Lynn Carlson attend the Ralph Lauren...
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Fashion

Our Favorite Front-Row Looks At New York Fashion Week SS27

We’ll be circling back to borrow that belt, Sydney Lynn Carlson.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The dog days of summer are for wearing that one pair of shorts you haven’t gotten around to yet, squeezing in a final rooftop cocktail at your preferred perch of choice, and yes, New York Fashion Week. The guys and girls we know, love, and adore seeing out at the shows are back from their vacations and ready to hit the town for a jam-packed six-day affair in our favorite city. It’s always fun to see what clothing brands secure which celebrities for their front rows, and even more exciting to see what they wear.

There are partnerships we know and love like Elle Fanning and Coach, but we’re also here for the unexpected and new. Some highlights on our calendar include the heavyweights — American fashion royalty like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors Collection — and the cool kids on the block, like Kallmeyer, Khaite, Area, Wiederhoeft, Eckhaus Latta, and this season, Conner Ives, who traded London to show in the city we call home. Check back here as we see who files into the front rows at these shows and in what looks.

Meghann Fahy at Ralph Lauren

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Kiko Mizuhara at Ralph Lauren

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Elizabeth Debicki at Ralph Lauren

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Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson at Ralph Lauren

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Eiza González at Ralph Lauren

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Ella Hunt at Ralph Lauren

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Viola Davis at Ralph Lauren

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Rachel Brosnahan at Ralph Lauren

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Elle Fanning at Coach

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Troye Sivan at Coach

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Iris Law at Coach

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Avantika at Coach

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Storm Reid at Coach

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Charlotte Lawrence at Diane von Furstenburg

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Madelyn Cline and Lukas Gage at Cult Gaia

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Olivia Jade at Cult Gaia

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Lucy Freyer at TWP Clothing

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Jenna Lyons at TWP Clothing

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Michelle Monaghan at TWP Clothing

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Martha Stewart at TWP Clothing

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Natasha Lyonne at Rachel Antonoff

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Ella Emhoff at Rachel Antonoff

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