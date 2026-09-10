Our Favorite Front-Row Looks At New York Fashion Week SS27

The dog days of summer are for wearing that one pair of shorts you haven’t gotten around to yet, squeezing in a final rooftop cocktail at your preferred perch of choice, and yes, New York Fashion Week. The guys and girls we know, love, and adore seeing out at the shows are back from their vacations and ready to hit the town for a jam-packed six-day affair in our favorite city. It’s always fun to see what clothing brands secure which celebrities for their front rows, and even more exciting to see what they wear.

There are partnerships we know and love like Elle Fanning and Coach, but we’re also here for the unexpected and new. Some highlights on our calendar include the heavyweights — American fashion royalty like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors Collection — and the cool kids on the block, like Kallmeyer, Khaite, Area, Wiederhoeft, Eckhaus Latta, and this season, Conner Ives, who traded London to show in the city we call home. Check back here as we see who files into the front rows at these shows and in what looks.

Meghann Fahy at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiko Mizuhara at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson at Ralph Lauren Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eiza González at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Hunt at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis at Ralph Lauren PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan at Ralph Lauren Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning at Coach Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Troye Sivan at Coach Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Iris Law at Coach Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Avantika at Coach Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Storm Reid at Coach Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence at Diane von Furstenburg Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline and Lukas Gage at Cult Gaia Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Jade at Cult Gaia 305pics/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Freyer at TWP Clothing Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons at TWP Clothing Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan at TWP Clothing Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Martha Stewart at TWP Clothing Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne at Rachel Antonoff Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images