Our Favorite Front-Row Looks At New York Fashion Week SS27

The dog days of summer are for wearing that one pair of shorts you haven’t gotten around to yet, squeezing in a final rooftop cocktail at your preferred perch of choice, and yes, New York Fashion Week. The guys and girls we know, love, and adore seeing out at the shows are back from their vacations and ready to hit the town for a jam-packed six-day affair in our favorite city. It’s always fun to see what clothing brands secure which celebrities for their front rows, and even more exciting to see what they wear.
There are partnerships we know and love like Elle Fanning and Coach, but we’re also here for the unexpected and new. Some highlights on our calendar include the heavyweights — American fashion royalty like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors Collection — and the cool kids on the block, like Kallmeyer, Khaite, Area, Wiederhoeft, Eckhaus Latta, and this season, Conner Ives, who traded London to show in the city we call home. Check back here as we see who files into the front rows at these shows and in what looks.
Meghann Fahy at Ralph Lauren
Kiko Mizuhara at Ralph Lauren
Elizabeth Debicki at Ralph Lauren
Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson at Ralph Lauren