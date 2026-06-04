Stay Sweaty & Sexy All Summer With Eckhaus Latta & Mango’s Collab

If your summer travel plans don’t include a week on a catamaran in the Mediterranean, fear not: We have a collection that channels the energy of the European jaunts of our dreams mixed with the sweaty, sticky city style that comes with extreme temperatures. The Spanish brains at Mango are back with a must-have collab for summer from the minds of New York legends at Eckhaus Latta.

Last summer, it was London’s Supriya Lele who gave us the gift of weird sandals and slinky dresses, but this summer, it’s Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta who have crafted a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories that are ready to beat the heat. “The Mango design team is brilliant, and we will miss the singularity of our experience working with them. For a brand of our scale, it was very enriching to work with such a large and dynamic infrastructure. Truly night and day,” Eckhaus tells NYLON exclusively. “The collection was inspired by the general idea of summer: the pleasure and palpable excitement that comes with summer dressing.”

It’s hard not to take pleasure in the intentionally undone clothes they cooked up, which feel right in line with their own label but ready for the masses to enjoy. Highlights include a wacky matching set of tank top & capri leggings with folds of cutouts, a tie-back minidress, and wrap skirts in various patterns and colors. A zygote-looking pattern appears on a bra top, which is really the hero silhouette of the collection and aligns with our findings from last summer (the bikini is still the going-out top of choice). Elsewhere, strong shirting and some other swim options round out the offering.

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“Initially we were looking at it through the lens of Americans fetishizing the ‘European Summer,’ but as the collection progressed it naturally became a triangulation between NYC, LA, and the Mediterranean,” Eckhaus states, and the fever dream of a Euro Summer comes through not only in the clothes themselves, but the styling. Consider the single chunky necklace paired with the swimwear, or the arm cuffs worn with swim and dresses alike (there’s that upper-arm shim sham Alexa Chung told me about), and men’s shirting tucked into delicate skirts, offset by sporty sunglasses and a chunky heel. The intention is evident through each piece, which never weighs down, and is never overstyled. It’s the ultimate luxury of tying a sarong around your itty-bitty shorts, knowing you will surely whip it off once the day reaches its maximum temperature.

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The Mango x Eckhaus Latta collection is available to shop on mango.com and in select Mango stores on June 4, with sizing ranging from XS-XL and prices ranging from $89.99-$699.99.