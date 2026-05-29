The Start Of Euro Summer & More Of Our Favorite Party Pictures

If you’re starting to click through your friends’ Instagram stories and see more sunsets from Sicily or Sardinia, you’re not alone. While we hold things down stateside, the style set is taking Europe by storm, including an especially well-dressed group that joined Cate Holstein of Khaite and Net-A-Porter in Florence for a mini getaway to kick off the season. Elsewhere, New York played host to an intimate Patti Smith performance and other cocktails that had us nursing hangovers that were well worth it. Keep scrolling to see who we saw out this week.

Khaite & Net-A-Porter Do Tuscany The It-Girl Way

The recently renovated Villa San Michele brought together an incredibly stylish coterie of women for Khaite’s summer kickoff, where Alexa Chung, Tish Weinstock, and Dree Hemingway put on their best sheer dresses and silky slips for dinner at Cammillo (the must-visit restaurant of Florence), art tours, and lots of gelato.

Alexa Chung, Tom Sturridge Saskia Lawaks Cate Holstein, Tish Weinstock Saskia Lawaks Rebecca Dayan, Dree Hemingway Saskia Lawaks Olivia Wilde, Meghann Fahy, Gemma Chan Saskia Lawaks 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Vans Embraces Its Inner Diva With Metagirl

Who better than Caterina Mongillo of Metagirl to give the classic Vans Old Skool silhouette a girlish update for the summer? The exaggerated sparkling buckle will surely go with any outfit for the sweaty days spent on the Lower East Side — just like the one for the launch party at Cassetta. There was a gold cake, flowing natural wine, and a great crowd that spilled out onto the streets.

Francesca Keller Izzy Robertti Caterina Mongillo Izzy Robertti Ella Emhoff Izzy Robertti Becky Akinyode Izzy Robertti 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chateau Marquis d’Alesme Turns 400

One of the oldest and most beloved wineries in the Bordeaux region is celebrating four centuries of red-wine goodness, and they staged a Casa Cruz takeover with Paul Anthony Kelly, Helena Christensen, and more filing in to toast to French excellence.