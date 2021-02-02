Milk Makeup has your makeup routine officially covered for 2021. After debuting a revamped Sunshine Skin Tint, complete with SPF 30, the beauty brand is back with brand new, and announced a product for your lips and a product for your eyes.

Beginning on Friday, February 5, you'll be able to snag the Electric Glossy Lip Plumper ($25) and Color Chalk ($18). The year certainly won't be short on colorful beauty routines, as both provide you with easy-to-use products that delivers on pigment-packed formulas.

The Lip Plumper, available in six shades, is a high shine lip gel that features Sichuan pepper, an ingredient that sends an electric, yet comfortable, tingle to your lips, giving your pout a smooth appearance. The plumper also features vegan collagen and VolulipTM to really amp up the lip volume and moisture.

When it comes to multipurpose makeup, the Color Chalk has you covered. The powder pigment, which is packaged in a peel-off wrapper and protective, portable reusable flip top that will cut down on waste, can be used on the eyes and cheeks.

Debuting with 14 shades, the Chalk can easily be used as an eyeshadow and eyeliner, or add to your cheeks as a highlighter or blush. The Chalk can be used wet or dry, and colors are blendable and buildable, meaning your face is the canvas for artful makeup looks.

Take a look at packaging for the new products, below.