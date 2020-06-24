A staple product for keeping lips looking hydrated, Milk Makeup's Kush Lip Balm got a glittery makeover in honor of Pride Month. The limited-edition Pride shade of Kush Lip Balm takes the brand's traditionally sheer product and adds some shimmer, resulting in a rainbow-hued lip product that can be worn solo or atop your favorite lip color.

Available through Sephora and Milk Makeup's website, sales of the Pride-inspired shade, called Rainbow Sparkle, will entirely benefit The Center, a New York-based community center for LGBTQ+ people. According to an Instagram post from Milk, the brand has partnered with the organization for the last four years.

While the sparkles are the true stars of this product, the Lip Balm also contains the same ingredients that make its pink and peach Kush Balm counterparts a Milk best-seller. The featured product list includes hydrating elements of conditioning hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, as well as shea, coca, and mango butters for soft, smooth lips. The balm is said to lock in hydration, and the addition of sage extract and peppermint make for a subtle, natural flavor.

The beauty brand joins others including Ugg, The Phluid Project and Happy Socks, as well as Lord Jones in creating Pride products that benefit the LGBTQ+ community.