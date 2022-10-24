Moon Sign-Inspired Nail Art Ideas For A Subtle Ode To Your Birth Chart

Beauty
Manicures written in the stars.
In astrology, your moon sign represents your essence. Unlike your outward-facing sun sign, it’s the unconscious side of yourself that not everyone will see. This very personal planetary placement digs below the surface to expose your emotions, fears, and longings.
If you’re looking to tap into your moon sign and feel more connected with yourself and your birth chart, here are nail art ideas for every sign to help communicate your inner self, outwards.
Honor your fiery side with this orange, red, and silver metallic flame manicure.