When it comes to your beauty routine, it's never too early to start taking inspiration from future seasons for your latest look. Those eager to return to a summer filled with dreamy colors and ocean-inspired hues will definitely want to take note of the upcoming Morphe Sweet Oasis collection.

Arriving on January 14, the Sweet Oasis line took its cue from beachside getaways, sunny skies, and the tropics. Inspired by the Aegean Sea, the collection's featured product — a 35-pan palette — includes shades of turquoise and pink, along with sun-kissed neutrals.

Makeup artist iluvsarahii brings the beachy vibes to life as the face of accompanying campaign imagery. In an accompanying press release, she shared her excitement for the newness, saying, "Beauty has always been my ultimate escape, and now especially, I find myself playing with color and texture to create vacay-worthy beats right out of my home. The Sweet Oasis collection allows you to tap into the vibe of a perfect tropical getaway, any time."

Tickets are not required for this first-class beauty getaway, as the entire collection will be available online and in Morphe stores. And along with the release of the 35S Sweet Oasis Artistry Palette, Morphe unveiled a companion six-piece brush set, made for perfecting your most colorful makeup looks, and the Sweet Oasis Lip Gloss Trio, which includes three sunset-inspired hues of high-shine lip product.

Get a peek at this beach-ready beauty collection, below.