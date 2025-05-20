Nail art, polish colors, and extra texture may punctuate a manicure, but different nail shapes serve as the foundation of the look.

According to celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone, nail shape experimentation often reflects the wearers overall personal style. “As long as there is enough nail to uniformly file all of the nails to be the same shape, I think you can wear whatever shape you love best,” she says. Some of Stone’s favorite nail tip shapes include timeless almond, short and round, and ballerina. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you’re not immediately drawn to a certain shape, Stone suggests looking to the base of your nail for guidance. “ If your cuticle area is square-shaped at the base, you probably also look great with a square-shaped free edge; if you have a rounder cuticle area you might look great with an elongated almond nail,” she adds.

Here, seven popular nail shapes (and examples of each) to try today.

Almond Nail Shape

Almond nail shapes — exactly what they sound like — are forever a safe and classic style. “I find the almond nail is also timeless in that it will always be considered beautiful in an Old Hollywood way,” says Stone. As such, it’s an entry nail for everyone.

1. Glazed Almond Nails

Glazed nails are an elevated take on neutral, making the finish the perfect match for an almond shape.

2. Clean Almond Nails

An almond nail shape transforms barely-there cream polish into a cool, understated mani.

3. Vacation Almond Nail Shape

Where an island-inspired motif could look kitschy when applied to another shape, almond nails provide a chic platform to counter the cutesy.

4. Tortoiseshell Almond Nails

Classic shapes love classic patterns. Change up your go-to French for tortoiseshell tips for an unexpected, utterly stylish look.

5. Lavender Almond Nails

Elongated almond nails allow statement hues, like this bright lavender, ample room to steal the spotlight.

Square Nail Shape

Consider the medium/long square an edgy sister to tapered almond. A flat edge at top turns tips into geometric moments — and solid shades an inherent sense of play.

6. Daisy Square Nail Shapes

Daisies are a sweet, feminine floral, the pretty petals balanced by the edges of the square nail shape.

7. Ballet Square Nails

This medium-length square mani features softening ballet slipper pink polish — a pink-perfect match.

8. Neon French Square Nails

French manicures are all about the arch, but a square tip offers an additional angle — one made bolder by a neon polish.

9. Floral Square Nails

A groovy ditsy print peppered over clear lacquer makes this square mani feel fresh.

10. Sweater Square Nails

Straight-across, sweater-inspired stripes play off this shape’s linear edge.

Stiletto Nail Shapes

While Stone doesn’t have many nail rules, she does hold firm that, for the most part, stiletto nail shapes should be executed on longer nails. Not enough nail, and the style can go a bit claw-like.

“There's just not enough nail to create the elongated stiletto effect,” she explains. Then concedes, “But if that’s your thing, embrace it! I could totally envision little claw nails working themselves down a runway during fashion week someday.”

11. Earthy Stiletto Nails

With their long, pointed tips, stiletto nails can easily go fantastical.

12. Martini Stiletto Shape

This ode to ‘60s mod pulls inspo from one of the most enduring cocktails: the martini.

13. Cherry Red Stilettos

A stiletto nail shape painted very red feels very luxurious and sleek, like a race car or a classic crimson lip.

14. Green-Themed Stiletto Nails Shapes

Greens are trending in 2025. Painted over the stiletto shaped nail, the hues skew opulent in addition to fresh.

15. Molten Gold Stiletto Nails

Touches of molten gold are an opulent choice in keeping with the stiletto nail’s vibe.

Coffin Nail Shapes

Take a square-shaped nail, add a subtle taper, and you have a coffin manicure. The choice combines the elegance of the almond with a welcome hard line.

16. Nude Coffin Nails

Nude coffin nails are a tasteful take on a contemporary manicure. Plus, this is a four season, any-occasion sort of look.

17. Sage Swirl Coffin Nails

This sage manicure, run through with fluid, white swirls, is cool in more ways than one.

18. Lavender Tip Coffin Nails

As noted, a French tip with a flat edge makes for a playful take on a storied style. Lavender helps, too.

19. Mermaidcore Coffin

This mermaidcore mani is designed for those who lean into length and high-impact trends.

20. Elsa Coffin Nails

A few coats of light-catching shimmer serves to soften the coffin mani by drenching the shape in sparkle.

Ballerina Nail Shapes

Yes, ballerina nails look a lot like coffin nails. The distinction comes with the tip, which is ever-so-slightly wider and rounder on a ballerina. Think, slippers.

21. Ballet Slipper Ballerina Nails

Time for a dance-inspired double down. Ballerina nails painted ballet slipper pink are a natural fit.

22. Cowhide Ballerina Nails

Given the current prevalence of cowboy culture, this cowhide-inspired take on a leopard print tip just feels right.

23. Ombré Pastel Ballerina Nail Shapes

Though slightly tapered, the ballerina nail shape still serves up enough space for a color gradient, like this ombré pastel.

24. Natural Ballerina Nails

A nude ballerina nail keeps the focus on the graceful shape.

25. Tiffany Blue Ballerina

Tiffany blue in an assortment of applications make this French ballerina all the more eye-catching.

Short Round Nail Shapes

Long nail shapes are undoubtedly a statement, but short nails make a visual impact too. “I function best with short nails but I also think they look very chic,” says Stone. “I think a short nail is timeless and done neatly and cleanly can look just as gorgeous as long nail extensions.”

26. Milky Pink Short Round

This minimalist manicure is as enduring as a naked nail.

27. White Floral Short Round Nails

A short round nail may seem too pared-down for some, but an intricate pattern proves the power of such simplicity.

28. Garden Party Short Round

Short nails play well with a collage of patterns and polish. This mix of floral tips and solid pastels are a fantastic example.

29. Baby Blue French

A rounded baby blue French is a super subtle upgrade to the classic cream approach.

30. Evil Eye Short Round Nails

These baby ovals are the ultimate reflection of a well-curated ring collection, gilded details and diminutive evil eyes included.

Short Squoval Nail Shapes

If you prefer your short nails with a bit of quiet sophistication, a squoval is the shape for you.

31. Doodle Squoval Shape

Cheerful, childlike doodles become somewhat aspirational when painted on a squoval.

32. Peach Deets Squoval Shape

Peach tips, beds, and solids are a pretty and playful means of punching up an otherwise neutral manicure.

33. Trippy Short Squoval Shape

Psychedelic swirls are made far more wearable when executed in deep greens and painted atop short squoval nails.

34. Baby’s Breath Short Squoval Shape

As with a stunning bouquet, a few sprigs of baby’s breath make this squoval manicure all the more romantic.

35. Sunrise Shimmer Squoval

This sunrise shimmer moment would play well on any nail shape, but a short squoval makes it feel like a stylish statement.