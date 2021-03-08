Naomi Osaka is embracing change, particularly when it comes to her hair. After previously donning an anime-inspired pink wig, the tennis superstar has undergone another hair makeover, revealing a sleek, straight, and very long new style.

Over the weekend, Osaka took a brief timeout from her poolside relaxation session to share a look at her new extensions. Posing in her most cozy wardrobe, Osaka debuted the look, which she captioned as "inches."

There's no word on exactly how many inches went into her new extensions, but when seated, the dark hair ran the length of her back. She tagged members of her glam squad in the photo, including makeup artist Autumn Moultrie and hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper.

The back-to-back hair makeovers are particularly noteworthy for Osaka, as she's usually spotted on the tennis court with her natural curls.

Along with news of another hair makeover, Osaka recently won the 2021 Australian Tennis Open, and she's started work on Play Academy With Naomi Osaka. Created in collaboration with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good, Play Academy will open in Tokyo, and features gender-inclusive coaching, programming, and activities aimed at encouraging young athletes.