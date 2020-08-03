Nicki Minaj’s Best Beauty Moments Are Full Of Bold, Colorful Wigs

Beauty
A look back at her most iconic looks.
Nicki Minaj has continually turned her hair into a work of art. From a towering two-toned cut that featured leopard print, to a recent pregnancy announcement that featured neon yellow curls, the rapper has tried just about every hair color in the rainbow. Ahead, tap through every blue, pink, and rainbow-colored moment.
For one of her first major hair color moments, Nicki Minaj went for a bold shade of green, tinted with blue. She also matched the look to her eye makeup.