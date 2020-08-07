Normani’s Best Beauty Moments, From Fifth Harmony To Solo Star

Beauty
Confirmed: She can pull just about everything off.
Normani has had quite the storied career, going from her time with Fifth Harmony to a Billboard-charting solo project.
Its definitely been one to watch, and as she's evolved, Normani's beauty routine has evolved, too. From curls to bangs, and even a recent debut of waist-length cornrows, Normani has remained willing to try something new. Ahead, relive some of her best beauty moments.
Normani sported soft curls with a wispy side bang for this 2013 event. She further added to the glam with a berry pink lip.