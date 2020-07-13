Joking about her temporary vacation from music, Normani posed for a summer-approved Instagram photoshoot, sharing a look at her new cornrows. Embracing her role as the ambassador for Savage x Fenty, Normani paired her latest hair look with a bright orange lingerie set, and the full look was truly everything.

The newly unofficial queen of summer style shared the photos on Sunday, July 12, writing, "yes, I swear I still make music." And while it has been a bit since Normani shared new music, followers appear to be more than forgiving, cheering her on with emojis ranging from a row of fire to Keke Palmer's declaration of "Caption has me gagged."

Switching up her hairstyle is nothing new for Normani, who can go from a straight and sleek ponytail to glamorous curls with ease, but as Allure pointed out, cornrows that reach past her waist are definitely a new look for the summer.

The Instagram photo series captured the complete look from four different angles, and Normani coordinated her choice of hair with minimal makeup, including a glossy lip and a hint of highlighter. She also added a few accessories, wearing a set of gold finger rings with hoop earrings.

Normani's choice of wardrobe is one of Savage x Fenty's newest items for summer. The orange, leopard-print lace pattern is available in multiple styles, and when paired with your best summer-worthy glow, you might be able to have a Normani-inspired moment of your own.