NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products Of November 2023

The best things we tried this month.

The moment the calendar hits Nov. 1, it feels like we are barreling towards the end of the year at super speed. With 2024 on the horizon, every weekend immediately gets booked up with events. There are Friendsgiving celebrations, squeezing in catchup drinks before the new year, and holiday parties for every friend group you have. Charge up your social battery now because it’s going to be a busy season.

Bringing the fun and festive vibes can be as easy as throwing on a bright red lip or a sparkly smoky eye. A chic ballerina bun or crimped mermaid hair can immediately put you in the headspace to party. Getting ready can be half of the fun of the night anyway. Read on for our recs of the best beauty products we tried in November 2023. There’s bound to be something that gets you in the mood to celebrate.

Petal Bouche Matte in Cerise Désir
Violette_FR

New Violette_FR’s Petal Bouche Matte shades only come around once a year—and there’s a reason why. Every shade is painstakingly created to be the most luxe, wearable, and nuanced version of that color. This year’s is a burgundy cherry that is guaranteed to have people asking what lipstick you are wearing.

Bijoux Brilliance Eyeshadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath’s new five-pan holiday palettes are a steal at $36 dollars compared to the full-size Mothership palettes, and it still has every shade you could possibly need for a gorgeous sparkly eye look. Plus, it fits much easier in your makeup bag.

First Care Activating Mask
Sulwhasoo

Each mask contains 3-weeks worth of Sulwhasoo’s First Care Serum, so it’s a serious shortcut to plump, radiant skin—especially if you need the refresh. After 15 minutes, no matter what you did last night, you can be all, “Falling asleep with your makeup on? Who would ever do that?”

Seamless Skin Foundation
Lisa Eldridge

Lisa Eldridge’s Seamless Skin Foundation is the Houdini of foundations. The liquid, self-setting formula blends into the skin to the point of disappearance— except it leaves you with beautifully even tone.

Smoking Hot Eau de Parfum
By Kilian

Smoking Hot is like the romanticized scent of all your favorite vices — a fruity-flavored hookah, an earthy hint of tobacco, and sweet and spicy bourbon vanilla. The first spritz comes on a little strong, but it’s sure to get you noticed. It smells like a bad influence and a good time.

Épingle à Cheveux
David Mallett x Suzanne Syz

IMO, the coolest hair accessory is this type of hair pin that it seems like only women of a certain chicness level are able to use. I especially love this new David Mallet x Suzanne Syz one, because the giant safety pin design gives it a bit of an edge.

Hyper Shine High Lite Kit
KJH Brand

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes made the highlighter to end all highlighters. It has two steps— the Shine Lite Pigment and the amplifying Hyper Shine Serum which combined give you a ring-light busting glow.

Air Angel Hydrating Gel Cream
Dieux Skin

We have already proclaimed our love for the Instant Angel Moisturizer, but now Dieux Skin has answered the call for a lighter, gel version for all of the acneic and oily girlies. It also works as an extra hydrator under the thicker moisturizer if you want to double up on your blessings.

Glow Reviver Tinted Lip Oil
elf cosmetics

This lip oil is a beauty bag workhorse. Hydrating and glossy. Good solo and as a lipstick topper. This little guy does it all.

Portable Xmas Tree Candle
DS & Durga

Don’t have the time, space, or energy for setting up a Christmas tree in your apartment? No problem. This candle more than delivers on the good smells and good vibes. (No watering or needle clean up necessary.)

Souffle Eyeshadow
Surratt Beauty

This is shadow is party makeup you can literally do in the cab on the way there. Just bounce your finger on the shadow, tap and blend it out on your lid, and you’re done. This shimmer and a swipe of mascara is all you need.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum
CosRX

After sunscreen, I consider Vitamin C the top non-negotiable of my skin care routine. This CosRx one really did a number evening out my spots, dots, and texture. Even better? This price tag can’t be beat.

Lavande 31
Le Labo

Lavender, La Labo style. The classic scent is rounded out with bergamote and neroli essential oils and an amber and musky dry down for a vibe that’s less grandma, more downtown artist who wears nana’s old furs.

The Double Waver
Mermade Hair

I love the look from those giant three-barrel wavers but there’s something about my hair length and layers that the tool just does not agree with. Now I’ve found the work around with the smaller-diameter, two-barrel waver, that fits my hair just right.