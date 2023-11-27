Beauty
NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products Of November 2023
The best things we tried this month.
The moment the calendar hits Nov. 1, it feels like we are barreling towards the end of the year at super speed. With 2024 on the horizon, every weekend immediately gets booked up with events. There are Friendsgiving celebrations, squeezing in catchup drinks before the new year, and holiday parties for every friend group you have. Charge up your social battery now because it’s going to be a busy season.
Bringing the fun and festive vibes can be as easy as throwing on a bright red lip or a sparkly smoky eye. A chic ballerina bun or crimped mermaid hair can immediately put you in the headspace to party. Getting ready can be half of the fun of the night anyway. Read on for our recs of the best beauty products we tried in November 2023. There’s bound to be something that gets you in the mood to celebrate.
New Violette_FR’s Petal Bouche Matte shades only come around once a year—and there’s a reason why. Every shade is painstakingly created to be the most luxe, wearable, and nuanced version of that color. This year’s is a burgundy cherry that is guaranteed to have people asking what lipstick you are wearing.
Pat McGrath’s new five-pan holiday palettes are a steal at $36 dollars compared to the full-size Mothership palettes, and it still has every shade you could possibly need for a gorgeous sparkly eye look. Plus, it fits much easier in your makeup bag.
Each mask contains 3-weeks worth of Sulwhasoo’s First Care Serum, so it’s a serious shortcut to plump, radiant skin—especially if you need the refresh. After 15 minutes, no matter what you did last night, you can be all, “Falling asleep with your makeup on? Who would ever do that?”
Smoking Hot is like the romanticized scent of all your favorite vices — a fruity-flavored hookah, an earthy hint of tobacco, and sweet and spicy bourbon vanilla. The first spritz comes on a little strong, but it’s sure to get you noticed. It smells like a bad influence and a good time.
We have already proclaimed our love for the Instant Angel Moisturizer, but now Dieux Skin has answered the call for a lighter, gel version for all of the acneic and oily girlies. It also works as an extra hydrator under the thicker moisturizer if you want to double up on your blessings.