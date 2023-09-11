It’s an endless summer in the city as the Spring/Summer 2024 edition of New York Fashion Week kicked off during a heat wave — meaning the vibe is right for viewing all of the trends for the next warm weather seasons. The first impression of the beauty looks coming fresh off of the runways? More is more. Designers aren’t shying away from bright colors, shiny finishes, standout hair accessories, and other eye-catching elements. It’s not about competing with the clothes, it’s about the joy of having more exciting things to look at.

Below, check out the biggest hair, makeup, and nail trends from the NYFW runways that are set to dominate the spring.

NYFW Beauty Trend #1: Blurry Berry Lips

Bright corals and fuchsia lipsticks can take a break — berry lips are set to have their moment next season. On the Buci runway, makeup artist @facesbydanii gave models a blurry lip look with Almay Lip Vibes Lipstick in Get Crazy, focused in the center and blended out towards the edges of the lips. Meanwhile at Coach, Pat McGrath opted for using a heavier hand and a slightly darker shade on some of the models.

NYFW Beauty Trend #2: Coquette Chrome Nails

The coquette look has already shown a lasting impact on hair and makeup, and now the trend is coming for nails. At Mirror Palais, every model wore chrome press-ons in one of two delicate pink shades. For a similar look with only polish, Julie Kandalec used Essie Gel Couture in Polished & Poised as a base, topped with a layer of iridescent Essie Birthday Girl Polish at Christian Siriano.

NYFW Beauty Trend #3: Hair Combs

Millennials might cringe at the thought (or remember the headaches), but hair combs are back again, as seen on the Helmut Lang runway. Key hairstylist Jawara says the inspiration for the look was a modernized version of the ’90s style with a grittier feel. With extra gel (Bumble and bumble Bb. Gel, naturally), the headband look leans more grunge than preppy.

NYFW Beauty Trend #4: Floating Eyeliner

Abstract graphic eyeliner is nothing new, but this season it’s pushing the expectations of conventional shapes, rather than colors. At Eckhaus Latta, Daniel Sallstrom painted “sunglass-like” shapes around the models’ eyes using MAC gel eyeliner. At Khaite, Diane Kendal did an even more subtle version of line work with short flicks of liner.

NYFW Beauty Trend #5: Sea Siren Hair

Perhaps the on-and-off rain throughout the week has served as inspiration, but mermaid-esque hair looks are all over the spring runways. While the “wet look” is an editorial standby and usually not particularly wearable IRL, this season’s version is a little softer and more styled. Think, slick and shiny — not drenched. Garren for R+Co showed the look with barrel curls at Anna Sui, while Jimmy Paul for Tresemmé gave models silky side bangs.

NYFW Beauty Trend #6: Casual Rhinestones

“Casual” and “rhinestones” may seem like polar opposites, but at Sandy Liang, a smattering of nearly imperceptible sparkles across models’ faces and nails felt effortlessly cool. The beauty team including Jocelyn Biga for Estée Lauder and Holly Falcone for Kiki World used eyelash glue to dot on different configurations of teeny tiny clear rhinestones around the models’ eyes, as well as on their nails and fingers.

NYFW Beauty Trend #7: Decorated Updos

The idea of an updo can call to mind cotillions and bridesmaids, but it feels fresh and playful with the addition of excess accessories. At Alice + Olivia, lead hairstylist Matthew Curtis used Living Proof Dry Volume & Texture Spray to give hair texture and grip before pulling hair back into a braided bun and overloading it with pearls of all shapes and sizes.