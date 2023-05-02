Phoebe Bridgers Wore Elevated Goth Girl Eyeliner To The Met Gala

The first Monday in May once again brought out our favorite stars to celebrate fashion’s biggest night. This year’s Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” put the onus on celebs to deliver high fashion from head to toe, resulting in glamorous hair and makeup looks across the board.

Among the starry attendees, Phoebe Bridgers went for a more extreme version of her usual cool-girl grunge-glam makeup look, created by makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato using all KVD Vegan Beauty products. “This was a different look because it was experimental,” explains Cecilato. “Phoebe usually goes for a natural look, but for the Met Gala, we did a dark eye and she's even wearing some glitter and shimmer on her body.”

The singer-songwriter walked the red carpet wearing a black Tory Burch gown with a corset-inspired bodice, completely covered in pearls as part as her homage to Karl Lagerfeld. “The dress served as the main inspiration because it's a beautifully graphic and powerful dress,” says Ceciliato. Along with hair stylist Josué Perez, the team collaborated on a harmonious look. “It was a big collaboration, and everything was discussed as a team to achieve a seamless, tasteful, and beautiful final look.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

We’ve seen Bridgers’s soft lavender hair and cool-girl vibe grace a red carpet before, but for the Met Gala, her makeup was decidedly more sultry, with darker eye makeup and extra shimmer. From start to finish, her makeup look took about an hour and a half to complete, according to Ceciliato.

For the base, he used the Good Apple Full Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation, which has a natural finish to perfect Bridgers’s porcelain skin. The eye look was created with the Tattoo Pencil Liner in the colors Trooper Black and Magnetite Gray. Because the main focus of the look was on the eyes, the most crucial step of the makeup was blending the liner and smudging out the color. To finish the look, Ceciliato gave Bridgers a long-lasting lip color that would stay in place all night: the Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick in shade Quicksand Rose.

For all the goth girls who are interested in recreating Bridgers’s elevated smoky eye, Ceciliato offers his best advice: “Blend, blend, blend! It is important to be patient when it comes to blending out the eye makeup so there are no harsh lines. Sometimes a gel pencil can take longer to blend, but that’s how you can best achieve the smoky, smudged-out look.” You heard it here, patience and eyeliner is all it takes.