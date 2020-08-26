Lauren Rearick

Quarantine Could Be The Reason For Your Dry Skin, According To Experts

Everything you need to know about adding some much-needed moisture to your routine.

Over the past few months, much of the world has turned to social-distancing, following recommended guidelines intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While the practice of staying indoors is helping in slowing the spread, there are skin impacts associated with spending much of your time indoors. Thankfully, these issues can be easily remedied with the right skincare routine and tools.

Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Elyse Love, explained to NYLON how seasonal humidity impacts our skin. As she noted, indoor air is often drier than outdoor air. "In the winter, humidity — a measure of the air's water content — is naturally lower and heaters add air but not typically humidity. In the summer, air conditioners partly work by removing humidity from the naturally humid air," she said.

It's usually in winter, when humidity is lower, that you'll experience more dry skin, but with much of us spending more time indoors, and not reaping the complete benefits of high humidity air, your skin is being exposed to a drier environment. For this reason, you might have noticed that you skin is lacking in a normally dewy, fresh summer glow.

To combat the dry indoor air, Dr. Love suggested spending socially distant time outdoors, or opening your windows to allow moisture-rich air in, as opposed to the constant run of an air conditioner. If you find that it's simply too hot to open the windows, or your skin is still lacking in hydration, she also suggested the occasional use of a humidifier.

Beyond getting some fresh air, Dr. Love recommended examining your skincare routine, and consider adding multipurpose products to your regimen. "Use gentle cleansers to cleanse the face, and use an oil-free, but still hydrating moisturizer," she said.

Whether a product will work for you comes down to your individual skin type, but you can try combatting dry skin caused by staying indoors with some of the products, below.

FOR THE FACE:

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
Amazon

This creamy moisturizer can be applied directly to the face to replenish lost skin liquid.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon

Featuring an oil-free formula that's fragrance free, this moisturizer works for up to 48-hours.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
Sephora

Not only is this a facial moisturizer, but it contains SPF 30, which will protect and hydrate skin when you do leave the house.

Obagi Clinical Kinetin+ Exfoliating Facial Cleansing Gel
Amazon

To fight off skin dryness, make sure you're using a gentle cleanser that won't strip the face of excess moisture. This cleansing gel removes dirt, oil, and makeup, but its formula is soft enough for morning and nightly use.

FOR THE BODY:

Lauren's All Purpose Salve
Chillhouse

This salve can be applied from hair-to-toe, and its formula of organic shea butter, coconut oil, hemp oil, and jojoba oil will cure even the driest of skincare woes.

Vicks Filter Free Cool Mist Humidifier
Target

Humidifiers are often recommended for use in the winter, but Dr. Love suggested turning one on while you're working or sleeping to replenish moisture lost due to summer humidity or a constantly running air conditioner.

Hydrating Body Gloss
Oui the People

Featuring squalene, rosehip, and avocado oil, this body gloss can be used before your moisturize or solo.

Skin's Shangri La
Lush

Lush touts this as its richest moisturizer, and with beneficial skincare ingredients including aloe vera extract and Queen of Hungary water—a mixture of water, vodka and rosemary that's known to tighten and firm fine lines — it's easy to see why.