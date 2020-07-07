Despite spending much of her life in front of the cameras, Raven Symoné's beauty looks have always remained unpredictable. The former That's So Raven star has constantly kept fans guessing, beginning with a childhood spent switching up her curls for braids and then straight hair, and everywhere in between. Ahead, her beauty evolution chronicles some of her growth, capturing as Symoné fully came into her own.

Symoné has spoken at length about body positivity, previously revealing that she wants to break the mold of what's expected when it comes to beauty. She's certainly accomplished that task, as the beauty evolution ahead demonstrates a lifetime of trying out new looks, going from silver hair to rainbow ombré braids worn for her recent wedding.