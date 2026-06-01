Rhode’s New Bronzer & Highlight Are Giving Sun-Kissed Glow, Hold The Sun

It doesn’t matter what the calendar (or your Weather app) says — summer starts when Rhode says so. Well, get ready to finally trade in your spring florals for your nicest summer linens, because the beauty brand is dropping its new collection just in time for the warm weather season. The best part: some of the products will be sticking around long after the sun sets on Labor Day Weekend.

Starting next week, Rhode’s core lineup will expand to include two new offerings, Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk. As Rhode’s first bronzer, Pocket Bronze promises to deliver a hydrating, sun-kissed glow that blends seamlessly with the skin and can withstand the intense summer heat. The formulation is lightweight and creamy, thanks to its combination of peptides and tamanu oil, and comes in eight portable, non-stick shades: Pebble, Sip, Sunbed, Bake, Shade, Drench, Plunge, and Anklet.

Highlight Milk also makes history as the brand’s first-ever highlighter, while also doubling as a hybrid luminizer. If you couldn’t tell by the name, Highlight Milk gets its hydrating and soothing properties from Rhode’s Glazing Milk formula, with the subtle shimmer providing just the right amount of radiance. The new offering is available in four shades: Pearly Pink, Pearly Champagne, Pearly Warm Bronze, and Pearly Rich Bronze.

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In keeping with the theme, three bronzey new shades — Push, Squeeze, and Jump — will also be joining the Peptide Lip Shape core lineup. And for maximum bronze dimension, fans of the brand can even get their hands on a Bronze Peptide Lip Tint. The limited edition lippie comes in three sweet, summer shades: Colada, Macadamia Butter, and Honey Mango.

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The new collection will be available to purchase via Rhode website starting June 9 at noon ET.