Style Chameleon Rihanna Just Debuted A New Blonde Look

Rihanna has been really showing out for her fans lately. After flawlessly executing her Gunna costume for Halloween, the singer announced she would be releasing a special limited-edition vinyl collection, titled the Rih-issue. She spread the word in an Instagram post, looking cool as ever sprawled out over dozens of vinyl records with a punk-rock glam look. While we’re used to seeing Rihanna looking amazing no matter how she is styled, this time we were shocked to see the singer and mogul in a new hair-do that featured a thick blonde streaks.

While the announcement of the vinyl collection was definitely a surprise, her choice of hair color was an even bigger one. If there’s one thing about Rihanna, it’s that she can look absolutely phenomenal in any hair color from her classic dark black-brown tresses to her bright red waves from the Talk That Talk years. However, it’s rare that the singer has opted for a blonde moment.

Sources say, one of the last few times our favorite Island Girl went blonde was a little over three years ago. Back in 2018, Riri gave her IG fans a little snippet of what a blonde life could be like wearing a very long blonde lace-front wig. In 2012 she rocked a shaggy, rooty blonde ’do as well, but overall, blonde has never seemed to be a preferred shade in Rihanna’s hair color repertoire.

We don’t know whether this new blonde-streaked look will be here to stay or not, but it’s even more apparent than before that Rihanna can pull off any hair color she so chooses. We’re beyond excited to see what look will come next or if the singer will continue with this new punk-glam aesthetic.

Below, take a closer look at Rihanna’s new hair look in her latest Instagram post.

We’ll be here expectantly awaiting more blonde updates.