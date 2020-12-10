At a time when swatching out your favorite beauty products while shopping isn't an option, Rihanna is here to save the day. The Fenty Beauty founder celebrated the release of her newest product, the Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream, by swatching out every color.

Looking completely cozy in an all-green outfit that included a fuzzy green hat, Rihanna took some time out of a presumably packed schedule to apply some lip product. "I can’t lie this #GLOSSBOMBCREAM hit diiiiifferent!! get into it....creamy, juicy shine, AND shimmer-free (you’re welcome guys)," she wrote of her Instagram video.

Beginning the video by holding all five creamy shades to the camera, Rihanna applies and poses, cycling through hues including Honey Waffles, a shade of honey butter brown, and the rosy mauve of Mauve Wive$.

Recently dropping on Fenty Beauty and Sephora, the Gloss Bomb Creams retail for $19, and take the brand's popular Gloss Bomb lip product and give it a creamy, shiny formula. When applied, you should notice medium to full-coverage color—and zero shimmer. Colors are also buildable, meaning you can always start out light, and then pack your gloss on.

There's definitely still time to add this product to your holiday wish list, but don't forget that Rihanna came out with plenty of other newness, including an entire skincare line.

Pick out your favorite shade via the video, below.