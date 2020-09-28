Rihanna’s Mullet Is Back For the FentyxSavage Show

For one far too brief moment, Rihanna gifted fans a true beauty blessing. Starring in a social media teaser for the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed that she's once again wearing a mullet.

Capable of pulling off virtually any look, Rihanna wore a punk rock-inspired take on the iconic style. Although the Instagram teaser contained only a brief glimpse of her hair, it's clear from the trailer that Rihanna's fashion show style was all business in the front, and party in the back.

For Rihanna's 2020 take on the mullet, she wore her hair long and past her shoulders. The top of the mullet featured hair tufts of different lengths, and she added a front, fringe bang. Top top it off, she paired the look with purple lipstick.

It's not immediately clear whether the style was a wig or extensions, but the look is already gaining fans. "ARE YOU DEAD *SS??? THE MULLET IS BACKKKK. MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED," one person wrote. "This hair is everything. 2013 memorizzzzz," another commented.

The mullet will make its full debut when the Savage x Fenty show arrives for streaming on Amazon Prime on October 2. For those that can't get enough of the style, there is a past Rihanna beauty moment that proved just as epic. As Allure notes, the singer arrived at London Fashion Week in 2013 with bright blue lipstick and a mullet.

See her 2020 take on the style, below.