10 Sagittarius-Inspired Nail Art Ideas For the Headstrong Season

Beauty
Bold and bright manicures for the adventurous sign.
We’re officially entering Sagittarius season, the last sign of the fall season and the final fire sign of the zodiac. With the season comes a big shift in energy. Known for being passionate, adventurous, curious, and fearless, Sagittarians are the much-needed bright light in the cold impending winter.
If there’s one thing that a centaur loves, it's change. So consider this permission to treat yourself to a new manicure, right away. Ahead, here are 10 designs to represent your Sagittarius fire.
What says fire sign more than red nails? These glossy jelly nails are simple, striking, and on-trend.