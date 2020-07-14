The BLM protests have highlighted a number systemic racism issues within America and brands are taking notice.

The beauty industry specifically has come out with several initiatives in the past few weeks lending their support to the movement and recognizing that Black voices continue to be marginalized within the realm.

And now Target has joined the ranks of big corporate brands that have come out with their own measures by rolling out a new badge that will help shoppers identify Black-owned brands.The badge appears under the ‘At a glance’ section on the website and is placed right next to the ‘vegan,' 'cruelty free' and ‘clean beauty’ certifications.

The beige colored symbol is distinct and identifiable with five multi-toned hearts that signify different skin colors. Right now, the selection of beauty brands with the symbol include SheaMoisture, The Lip Bar, and Alikay Naturals — a little limited which hopefully will multiply in the future.

While beauty among other industries like fashion has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity and diversity, the new move by the likes of Target is a definitely a step in the right direction.