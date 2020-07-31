More than a video game with cute characters and a chance to catch a virtual fish, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a place to showcase what's new in the world of fashion and beauty. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered the ways in which many brands are able to connect with consumers. However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has presented a unique and adorable opportunity to serve as a launchpad for many new products, including the release of Tatcha's The Rice Wash.

Tatcha had intended to release its newest item among the company of close friends in Japan. However, with the current global travel restrictions, the beauty brand is instead hosting a virtual Animal Crossing pop-up event. Tatchland will officially open on August 14. The virtual getaway was created with the help of Claire Marshall (@heyclaire).

Open and available to the general Animal Crossing public, Tatchaland is a unique in-game experience created specifically to help launch the Rice Wash. As the brand explained in a press release, Tatchaland visitors will be able to participate in Japanese wellness rituals from the comfort of their virtual island.

In addition to the product celebration launch, Tatcha is teaming up with fashion brand Alo Yoga to offer players some new clothes. Ahead of Alo's Lavender Smoke collection launch on August 18, Animal Crossing players will be able to access virtual versions of the pieces through The Nook Street Market.

While most of the fun will obviously be virtual, those visiting the temporary Tatchland will have the chance to win a travel-size Rice Wash. The product will also be available IRL beginning August 3rd, 2020 at Tatcha.com and Sephora.

To ensure your place in the Tatchaland festivities, you can sign up for a time slot on Tatcha.com beginning on August 7.