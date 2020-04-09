Here's Where To Get The Best 'Animal Crossing' Outfit Inspiration

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the fashion industry, it feels like, has hit a standstill: runway shows have been canceled, the Met Gala has been "indefinitely postponed," and stores have closed. Plus, with city lockdowns in place, any spring clothing to be shown off in public has been traded in for sweatsuits, while video games have replaced social outings. But thanks to Nintendo's new, quarantine-friendly game, Animal Crossing, users are turning into fashion designers and getting to showcase their best spring style, thanks to its ability to create custom outfits for their characters.

Newly created Instagram accounts like Animal Crossing Fashion Archive and Nook Street Market are serving as a resource for endless outfit inspiration, taking designs from both major and indie labels like Louis Vuitton and Sandy Liang to create pixel-based looks for the game, all while offering the QR codes so everyone can get in on the action. For those more interested in streetwear, ANIMALCROSSFITS has you covered, offering ensembles by brands like Supreme and Off-White.

Fashion brands are starting to pick up on the Animal Crossing craze, too. Take, for example, Dolls Kills, which released its own QR codes to the public, so you can finally bring some of the San Francisco-based retailer's best IRL looks to your own little virtual island.

Check out some of the best Instagram accounts with QR codes and outfit inspiration for Animal Crossing, below.

Anna Sui

Anna Sui is the most recent designer to bring some of her looks to the game, creating virtual pieces from her Spring 2020 collection and her collaboration with Nordstrom.

GCDS

Italian brand GCDS teamed up with Animal Crossing Instagram account Crossing the Runway to create exclusive fashion pieces for the game.

Valentino

Yes, Valentino has officially entered the world of Animal Crossing fashion. The luxury fashion house teamed up with Animal Crossing Fashion Archive to create 20 looks that are now available for download via Instagram Stories.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs has also partnered with the viral Instagram account to recreate six of the brand's pieces for the game.

Animal Crossing Fashion Archive

Animal Crossing Fashion Archive has endless outfit possibilities for nearly every occasion. Ever wanted to own a Jacquemus, Bode, or Thom Browne piece for yourself without blowing your entire paycheck? There's a code for that.

Dolls Kill

If you haven't been able to show off your recent Dolls Kill purchases in the real world, this is the next best thing. The retailer's looks for Animal Crossing are based on real-life threads you can get to wear post-quarantine.

ANIMALCROSSFITS

For all the hypebeasts out there looking for a 'fit, ANIMALCROSSFITS is basically the Supreme for Nintendo.

Nook Street Market

Has Animal Crossing's lack of fashionable Gucci harnesses been frustrating you? Nook Street Market has a code for that and just about everything else when it comes to runway-worthy looks.

Highsnobiety

Yes, Highsnobiety has its own QR codes for the game, which were inspired by the brand's in-house "Inner Life" collection. And yes, you can buy the looks for real life, too.

Crossing The Runway

Animal Crossing on its own is facing a serious lack of couture. Crossing The Runway has been delivering the highest of high fashion (and its QR codes) to the game — Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten, and so much more — since 2014.