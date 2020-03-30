Anna Sui Is Bringing Back Her '90s Designs For Nordstrom

The latest designer with a showcase for Pop-In@Nordstrom is Anna Sui. Named "The World of Anna Sui," the new collaboration includes reissued ready-to-wear items, as well as bags, shoes, sunglasses, jewelry, beauty products, and her book of the same title, which was published in 2017.

Previous brands that have had their own Pop-In@Nordstrom include Alexander Wang, Everlane, Goop, Nike, The Museum of Modern Art's MoMA Design Store, and Vans. Now, the legendary New York designer is bringing her signature boho flare to the mix. Issa Lish, model and longtime Anna Sui muse, stars in the collaboration's campaign.

Though the focus of Nordstrom's Pop-In is the brand's Spring 2020 collection, a major highlight of the collaboration is the fact that Sui is bringing back some of her best '90s designs, including a straw hat embellished with feathers and ruffles and a '40s-inspired printed dress from her Spring 1995 collection, as well as the ringer tee that introduced Sui's iconic dolly head mascot in 1994.

While previous collections featured in Pop-In@Nordstrom usually have accompanying physical curated shops in stores, "The World of Anna Sui" will be sold exclusively online due to Nordstrom store closings from the coronavirus outbreak. Prices range from $12 for a silver embossed notebook to $800 for a jeweled necklace.

See more imagery for "The World of Anna Sui," below, and shop the Pop-In@Nordstrom online now.

Anna Sui's Pop-In collaboration with Nordstrom Photo Courtesy of Nordstrom

