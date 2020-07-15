Jeena Sharma
13 Vitamin C Serums For A Brighter, Smoother Complexion

From Klur to Drunk Elephant.

Vitamin C serums have been long touted as a go-to by beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists alike for years — and for good reason. The innocuous but potent product is known to be an effective way to treat hyperpigmentation, skin dullness, dark marks, and wrinkles. What's more? It works on all skin types.

"Vitamin C is one of many powerful antioxidants that has a multitude of benefits for the skin," Beverly Hills-based celebrity facialist Candace Marino tells NYLON. " I call antioxidant serums the insurance policy for your sunscreen because they protect the cells from any harmful UV rays or environmental factors that enter our skin. Vitamin C is also a pigment inhibitor meaning it prevents the formation of sunspots and will help keep the skin even and youthful."

And while how to use vitamin C serums will vary from person to person (and skin type to skin type), Dr Shari Sperling of Sperling Dermatology advises that timing it right along with specific storing techniques can maximize its effectiveness. “It’s best the use in the morning. Store the serum in a dark place, because vitamin C is unstable and can change if exposed to light," she tells NYLON. "The antioxidants in vitamin C work to fight against free radicals in the skin, thus protecting the skin and [allowing] it heal healthier.”

Ahead, check out some of the most effective vitamin C serums and creams available on the market today, starting at $10.

L'Oreal Paris 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum
Amazon

This potent and relatively affordable version of the serum comes "dermatologist approved" and claims to offer results within a week of usage

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Serum
Amazon

Founded by a former cosmetic chemist for a leading cosmetics brand, BeautyStat’s vitamin C serum contains 20% pure L-ascorbic acid, making for serious smoothing of skin texture and brightening of dark spots.

OleHenriksen Truth Serum
Sephora

OleHenriksen's Truth Serum is the ultimate answer to brightening the skin and adding hydration. Let's be honest, your makeup look is only as good as your skincare, and this serum, which is suitable for all skin types, will have you glowing.

Epi.logic Daily Dose Vitamin C + Multivitamin Defense Serum
Epi.logic

Infused with vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and niacinamide, this serum works to speed up new cell turnover and enhance the skin’s moisture barrier.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum
Sephora

This cult product continues to be a favorite for several reasons, including its antioxidants, nutrients, and fruit enzymes that work together to brighten skin and improve the signs of photoaging.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Brightening Serum
Target

This "spa-grade" brightening serum comes with the highest concentration of vitamin C and tri-peptides in the market. Plus it's not too hard on your pocket! Need we say more?

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster
Amazon

Another customer favorite, the vitamin C serum in combination with its "skin-stabilizing antioxidants" claim to work a miracle on your skin within days. Try it for yourself!

Tatcha Vitamin C Serum
Sephora

One of the "cleanest" and natural renditions of the product in the market, the mixture of vitamin C and AHA serum is known to work on nearly every skin type!

The Inkey List Vitamin C Brightening Cream
Sephora

This milky cream is a no-frills, affordable dose of vitamin-C, safe for all skin types.

iS Clinical Pro Heal Serum Advance +
Dermstore

Loved by dermatologists and estheticians alike, this serum is great for anyone chronically dry in the need of more moisture, or anyone suffering from rosacea.

Brilliant Light
Klur

For anyone who prefers more natural products, Klur formulates highly active products that are botanically based, yet effective — a great choice for anyone with pigmentation concerns, who want to even out their complexion.

Goop Glow 20 % Vitamin C + Serum
Credo

And finally a millennial favorite, Goop's vitamin c serum is topped with L-ascorbic acid and hyaluronic acid, that honestly might eliminate a lot of your other skincare products, yet deliver similar results.

Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum
Hyper Skin

In addition to vitamin C, this hardworking serum is formulated with a blend of fruit enzymes, bearberry, turmeric, and more to significantly lighten dark marks, age spots, and acne scars, while the natural botanicals focus on minimizing future outbreaks.