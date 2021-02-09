Beauty
February's Best New Beauty Launches, From Blue Liner to Freckle Pens
What's actually worth your money.
Show yourself some love this February, and indulge in some makeup newness. It's a brand new month, and with that comes the unveiling of numerous new makeup, hair, and skincare products. Whether you're looking to add to your usual beauty regimen, or you'd like to show yourself some love and partake in a beauty product shopping spree, here are the best of February's beauty launches.
The month brings no shortage of items inspired by all the Valentine's Day festivities, but February also features the arrival of Spring-inspired nail polish shades and a new hue of Freck Beauty's most popular product.
Below, check out every February beauty release worth adding to your cart. Don't forget to keep checking back, as the list will be updated with every new item worth picking up.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS
Following the massive viral success of its Freck OG and Freck XL freckle pens, Freck Beauty returns with Freck Noir. The deeper, cooler tone was made specifically for mid to dark skin tones, and like its sister products, Freck Noir features a thin brush made for dotting your face with freckles.
BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: SKIN
More than just a must-have for cuticle repair and care, KLUR's Surrounding Surfaces is the brand's first community care product. Featuring food waste like avocado & tomato seed oil, this functional aromatic hand and cuticle oil was made specially to support the efforts of Summa Everythang Community Center, a Los Angeles-based non-profit food justice initiative. All proceeds from sales will go towards the center.
Two of Laneige's most popular lip care products got a special To All The Boys I've Loved Before-themed makeover. This set comes with two lip masks in some very sweet flavors, and both were made to be worn overnight, leaving you with softer lips by morning.
BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: BODY
Hands often take the brunt of winter's dry skin beating, and this hand balm bar is here to help. Vegetable-based squalane and Abyssinian oil esters are included, providing skin with some much-needed moisture replenishing. Use it daily to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, or use when you're feeling super stressed, as the lavender and chamomile oil were made for mindfulness and a moment of peace.
BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: HAIR
Start planning your summer haircare routine now. This newest conditioner from Sun Bum protects against fading color that's common after spending your days in the sun. Ingredients include Blue Spirulina and Violet Extract to tone brassiness as well as Banana and Sunflower Seed Oil to moisturize and help protect against breakage and frizz.
Formulated for all hair types, this tonic, featuring amino acids and plant proteins, goes to work on improving the health of your hair. Simply spray on dry hair to revive your waves or curls. As an added bonus, it protects your strands against pollutants and helps get rid of tangles.