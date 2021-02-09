Lauren Rearick
February's Best New Beauty Launches, From Blue Liner to Freckle Pens

What's actually worth your money.

Show yourself some love this February, and indulge in some makeup newness. It's a brand new month, and with that comes the unveiling of numerous new makeup, hair, and skincare products. Whether you're looking to add to your usual beauty regimen, or you'd like to show yourself some love and partake in a beauty product shopping spree, here are the best of February's beauty launches.

The month brings no shortage of items inspired by all the Valentine's Day festivities, but February also features the arrival of Spring-inspired nail polish shades and a new hue of Freck Beauty's most popular product.

Below, check out every February beauty release worth adding to your cart. Don't forget to keep checking back, as the list will be updated with every new item worth picking up.

BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS

Day Trippin'
ORLY

Get a jumpstart on your Spring manicure with this kit of '70s-inspired shades from ORLY. The 6-piece collection features the brand's pigmented lacquer formula, meaning your mani will stick around, and be less likely to chip, too.

Freck Noir
Freck Beauty

Following the massive viral success of its Freck OG and Freck XL freckle pens, Freck Beauty returns with Freck Noir. The deeper, cooler tone was made specifically for mid to dark skin tones, and like its sister products, Freck Noir features a thin brush made for dotting your face with freckles.

Lime Crime Venus Liquid Liner
Ulta

Create your boldest and brightest eye looks with the collection of colorful liners from Lime Crime. The ultra matte formula won't smudge after drying, and the accompanying applicator brush was made for creating precise, perfect wings and fun designs.

BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: SKIN

Surrounding Surfaces
KLUR

More than just a must-have for cuticle repair and care, KLUR's Surrounding Surfaces is the brand's first community care product. Featuring food waste like avocado & tomato seed oil, this functional aromatic hand and cuticle oil was made specially to support the efforts of Summa Everythang Community Center, a Los Angeles-based non-profit food justice initiative. All proceeds from sales will go towards the center.

Flash Nap: Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Skin's newest product targets common eye skincare woes, including dark circles and puffiness, with a cream featuring green tea, Persian silk tree, and horse chestnut.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before x Laneige Meet Cute Set
Sephora

Two of Laneige's most popular lip care products got a special To All The Boys I've Loved Before-themed makeover. This set comes with two lip masks in some very sweet flavors, and both were made to be worn overnight, leaving you with softer lips by morning.

Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner
TLB

TLB released eight shades of its tinted skin conditioner, which contains moisturizing ingredients including hyaluronic acid and rose water, as well as SPF 11. It provides a sheer, lightweight tint, and can easily be built up for more thorough coverage.

BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: BODY

Heavenly Hydration & Blue Light Defense Hand Balm Bar
Superzero

Hands often take the brunt of winter's dry skin beating, and this hand balm bar is here to help. Vegetable-based squalane and Abyssinian oil esters are included, providing skin with some much-needed moisture replenishing. Use it daily to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, or use when you're feeling super stressed, as the lavender and chamomile oil were made for mindfulness and a moment of peace.

BEST NEW BEAUTY FEBRUARY 2021: HAIR

Blonde Purple Conditioner
Sun Bum

Start planning your summer haircare routine now. This newest conditioner from Sun Bum protects against fading color that's common after spending your days in the sun. Ingredients include Blue Spirulina and Violet Extract to tone brassiness as well as Banana and Sunflower Seed Oil to moisturize and help protect against breakage and frizz.

Odele Leave-In Detangling Tonic
Target

Formulated for all hair types, this tonic, featuring amino acids and plant proteins, goes to work on improving the health of your hair. Simply spray on dry hair to revive your waves or curls. As an added bonus, it protects your strands against pollutants and helps get rid of tangles.

Volume Texture Powder
Verb

Sprinkle on a smidge of this powder for instant hair volume. Only one or two puffs are needed, and upon applying, you simply run the product through your hair, working to achieve texture and height.