The wait is finally over. After months of social media hints and much anticipation, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, has officially launched at Sephora. Initially announced back in February, Rare Beauty is a project that's been in the making for years.

Ahead of its September 3rd launch, Gomez had shared in a teaser video her views on the beauty expectations society has set — and where Rare Beauty fits into the mix. "Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," she said.

Launching with 14 product categories out of the gate, Rare Beauty includes 150 total items, including 48 shades of foundation and concealer. Other featured items include a Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit, which offers the essentials for a midday makeup pick-me-up, the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in eight shades.

Courtesy of Rare Beauty

Focused on creating beauty items that are "designed for everyday self-expression," the line also includes makeup staples, like eight shades of the With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, 12 shades of the Lip Souffle Matte Lip cream, the 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist.

Items range in price from $5 to $30, and along with makeup, Rare Beauty has designed a number of makeup tools, ranging from brushes to a makeup sponge. "These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all," Gomez explained of the line in a press release. "Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are."

Below, scroll through some of the featured products in the Rare Beauty launch, and check out the full offering on Sephora.com.

