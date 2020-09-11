Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is more than just another celebrity-branded beauty brand. Even before its debut, Gomez expressed a desire to create inclusive products, and she made good on that promise with a debut collection that included an extensive range of shade offerings. From foundation to liquid eyeliner, Rare Beauty's inaugural collection nearly encompasses every aspect of your beauty routine, and while each of the products are worth checking out, it's the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush that's truly something to behold.

The liquid-based formula goes on smooth, and the pigment-packed product comes in both a radiant and matte finish. Available in eight shades, the blush has quickly garnered the approval of online reviewers, with claims that include "stays all day, easy to blend out" and "Great color payoff & you literally need one dot."

As evident by Instagram MUAs, the blush adds something extra to your beauty routine, resulting in looks that include rosy cheeks, and a touch of pink. The radiant finish is intended to leave you looking dewy, while the matte finish is more natural. And thanks to its buildable formula, you can layer on the product, or add just a touch.

If your cheeks are in need of some flush, or you're eager to try Rare Beauty for yourself, below, see how the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush looks on 16 different skin tones.

