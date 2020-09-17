Netflix heard your prayers, and finally welcomed Sister Sister to its streaming service. The show made an immediate impact with its debut, and now that its returned, you can't help but take a look back, remembering how Tia and Tamera Mowry started their now storied Hollywood careers as sister stars. Their on-screen looks perfectly captured '90s fashion, and off screen, the sisters channeled the beauty routines of that time, complete with curls and colorful eyeshadow.