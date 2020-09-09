TikTok’s SkincareByHyram Explains How He Fell Into Viral Stardom

In a new interview, the TikTok skincare star, Hyram, revealed that garnering more than six million followers, and becoming a bonafide presence in the beauty space, all started with a trip to Sephora.

Appearing on the newest episode of Breaking Beauty, a podcast by Dear Media, the young skincare savant explained that prior to joining TikTok, he had contended with an eating disorder. Working with a therapist, Hyram wanted to improve his mental health. His therapist had encouraged him to practice daily self-affirmations in the mirror, but Hyram didn't find the method work for him.

That all changed after a visit to Sephora. "One day randomly I happen to get like a bad sunburn. I went to Sephora for the first time and I got a tinted moisturizer and I brought it home just cause I had a few meetings and I put on the tinted moisturizer and I looked in the mirror and it was the first time in my entire life that I've ever felt beautiful," he said. "It wasn't because I had makeup on, it didn't have very much to do with the makeup, more so that the makeup unlocked my ability to see my own beauty."

Initially, Hyram had wanted to pursue a career in makeup artistry, but he told Breaking Beauty that he later changed his mind. "Actually doing makeup for people, you start to realize that not everyone wants to do a fun cut crease, colorful rainbow moment every day," he said.

He began to research skincare, and admitted that even now, he's still learning. However, there was something about the world of skincare that he found more captivating. He especially wanted to provide a means of skincare education that anyone could use. "I was struggling to find someone who could introduce you to the skincare world from a very simple standpoint. I wanted to help people out in that way. And as I learned, I shared my journey," he said.

Acknowledging that he's not an expert by any means, Hyram said that he relies on medical experts like dermatologists and chemists to inform him. From there, he presents their information in a manner that TikTok users, and YouTube followers can easily comprehend.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.