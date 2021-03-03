The debut of WandaVision on Disney+ has made quite the impression. As one of the highest watched streaming series, the Marvel title has amassed an impressive following, especially among members of the beauty community. As TikTok users continue to take inspiration from the series for various looks, Ulta Beauty went one step further, unveiling an entire WandaVision cosmetics collection.

Arriving to Ulta stores and Ulta.com on March 14, the WandaVision-inspired beauty line comes with multiple nods to the show. Additionally, products were chosen to help you create looks from each decade that WandaVision takes place in.

Every item also features packaging inspired by the series, with a five-piece brush set that features notes of red coloring, as well as a face palette set that features Wanda's face. Other pieces come in red boxes with '60s-inspired designs.

Along with a brush set that will help you complete a television-ready beauty routine, there's a Brow Kit, a vault of three eyeshadows with shades named and colored for the series, and three lip products. One kit also features every item needed to create a winged eye look that even Wanda might envy.

See every item from the collection, below. Products will retail for $10 to $28, and items will be available for a limited time only.

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision 5-Piece Brush Set

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Blush Palette

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Brow Kit

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Eyeshadow Palette Vault

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Jelly Gloss and Lip Balm Set

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Winged Tip Liner Kit

Ulta Beauty x WandaVision Lip Plumping Gloss