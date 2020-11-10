The days of making multiple stops on your makeup run are nearly over. Beginning next year, Ulta is coming to Target, with the creation of more than 100 shop-in-shops, and an online presence.

Announced on Tuesday, November 10, both companies confirmed that over the next few years, additional Ulta stores will be added to Target storefronts across the United States. In the meantime, those that don't live near one of the 100 planned in-store Ulta's can take advantage of store offerings that will be available on Target's website.

News of the collaboration did not specify whether every Ulta brand will be available through the online and shop-in-shop spaces, but both companies have continually expanded their smaller beauty offerings. In recent years, Ulta has welcomed Beauty Bakerie and Juvia's Place to its stores, while Target recently announced that it would carry Mented Cosmetics and Starface.

As a press release from Target explained, the in-store space will be a replication of an Ulta store, and it will be located near Target's current beauty aisles.

It was confirmed that the new store space will offer "Ulta Beauty’s immersive, in-store digital discovery tools such as GLAMLab, a virtual try-on tool that provides safe trial across beauty categories." Additionally, customers can drive-up and pick-up Ulta beauty products through Target's online and in-store shopping apps

Those that like to rack up their Target or Ulta rewards also have something to look forward to, as the companies confirmed they are finding a way to integrate the two reward systems.

In a press release statement, Mary Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty reflected on the news, saying, “This partnership is an amazing way to further reimagine guest experiences with a partner who shares our company values. We are thrilled to bring our beauty expertise, unparalleled assortment and digital innovation to life in a new channel to delight and deepen loyalty with our existing guests and introduce Ulta Beauty to new guests.”