The OG Freckle Beauty Brand Is Having A Major Sale

After charming the entirety of Instagram with the world's first freckle stick, Freck Beauty is celebrating a recent social media milestone with a sale. After officially reaching 100 thousand followers on Instagram, Freck Beauty announced its We Just Got Made sale, which runs until Wednesday, July 1.

For the sale, Freck is offering 20 percent off of all orders that exceed $100. All you need to take advantage of the savings is the code: MADE20, which is also featured prominently on the Freck website in case you need a reminder. For those new to the brand, Freck made serious social media waves in 2017 with the launch of Freck OG, a tiny tube that can help you pack on the faux freckles. Since then, the brand has expanded its offerings, launching color cosmetics and a line of clean, vegan skin care products.

As part of the sale, everything on the Freck website is on sale, including the product that started it all, and some recent additions, including a preorder for a limited-edition skin care bundle that's dropping later in July. Although, you better act fast because the sale ends soon, and one product — the brand's Lid Lick Fluid Eyeliner — has already sold out.

Don't miss out on the savings, and add these Freck favorites to your cart, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.