Youth To The People Is Donating 100% Of Its “With Pride” Kit Profits To GLSEN

Despite social distancing reframing what Pride Month looks like this year, brands across industries are still gearing up to show their support through various efforts, including community partnerships, limited-edition product launches, and major financial donations to organizations supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. For the second year in a row, vegan skin-care brand Youth To The People has teamed up with GLSEN — an education organization working to create safe and inclusive school environments for LGBTQ+ students — to do all three.

On May 26th, the brand launched its With Pride kit ($34), a limited-edition set including two of Youth To The People's beloved and award-winning skin-care essentials — the Superfood Cleanser and the Strawberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask — along with its brand new Yerba Mate Energy Facial, designed to work together to deeply and gently cleanse, resurface, hydrate, and brighten the skin. Much like the brand's 2019 efforts, 100 percent of profits from the With Pride kit will be donated to GLSEN, this year up to $75,000. Each product comes in the brand's signature sustainable glass bottles, coming complete in a black pouch; one side with the brands logo, and "skincare for _____" on the other, leaving room for personalization.

The brand's Pride efforts continue on its social channels, which will host a series of crowd-sourced content, titled Advice for You[th], that the brand says will aim to amplify inspiring voices from the LGBTQIA+ community to provide "words of wisdom, hope, and advice geared towards students and beyond." The series will include video content, interviews, and artist collaborations — including creators like Ryan Potter and Soko The Cat — running through the entire month of June.

"Pride is something that has always been super special to me, our team, and our community," Greg Gonzalez, Co-Founder of Youth To The People, tells NYLON. "Last year we brought everyone into our studios, and this year we wondered how we were going to create this campaign when we can’t be together, when we can’t celebrate in person," he says of conceiving the idea to launch the content series. "We partnered with a diverse group of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, from musicians to artists, advocates, and illustrators, to share their personal stories about radical self-love, identity, self-expression, history, remembrance, and what pride means to them."

Soko The Cat for Youth To The People

Eliza Byard, Executive Director at GLSEN, tells NYLON that the partnership with the brand is one she and the organization are extremely proud of. “[Youth To The People] reached out to us last year to share how much they value our mission of creating safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students and expressed that they wanted to give back in some way. For Pride, GLSEN only partners with brands that authentically align in our mission and we only collaborate on products that we know the students and educators we serve would use themselves. We're very proud of this partnership.”

Check out and shop Youth To The People's limited-edition "With Pride" Kit below, and watch the brand's social channels throughout June for the Advice for You[th] series.