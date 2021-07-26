Euphoria star Zendaya is no stranger to breaking the internet (cue kissing pictures with her new boyfriend Tom Holland) but yesterday it was her braids that caught the world’s attention.

Posting on her Instagram story, Zendaya debuted a fresh set of cornrows, the perfect protective style for summer. She even zoomed in on her immaculately groomed eyebrows and showcased her flawless barely-there makeup look—fresh, glowy skin, and a touch of mascara.

The star documented the process on her Instagram story last week, getting fans excited for the big reveal. Naturally, the internet now can’t stop talking about it. “Zendaya in braids is my religion actually,” tweeted one user. “Thank you Zendaya for everyday making me gayer,” wrote another. This isn’t the first time Zendaya has been crowned a natural hair icon, her red braids last year were also a huge hit.

Looking back to the star’s Critics Choice braided half-updo and last year’s summer selfie that received over 9 million likes in 12 hours (it now has over 12 million likes), it’s clear we love to see the Dune star rocking protective hairstyles styles and showing off her gorgeous nearly makeup-free face. As Storm Reid so aptly commented on Zendaya’s instagram, we are all left wondering what it feels like to be God’s favorite.