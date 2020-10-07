Following Zoë Kravitz’s Skincare Routine Will Cost You $0

After years of stunning red carpet appearances with her seemingly flawless skin, Zoë Kravitz finally revealed the secret to her skincare routine. Forget serums, moisturizers, and loading up on products, because her skin secrets will set you back exactly $0.

The Big Little Lies actor shared the skin goods with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 6, posing for a selfie. "So. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine," she captioned the photo. "I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates."

In the accompanying image, she's holding a presumably completed ballot, and accessorizes with a beanie. Voting isn't her only key to skincare success, as Kravitz closes with a final suggestion. "Then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist," she writes.

Seems like a pretty easy enough routine to follow, and for those that are serious about voting, and your complexion, the 2020 presidential election is approaching. You can check your voter registration status online, and in some states, voting has already started.

As for skincare products that will actually give you the Kravitz glow, the actor previously shared some of her must-have products in a 2019 interview. The former face of YSL Beauty shared that she loves coconut oil for full body moisturizing, sunscreen from ISUN, and soap from Dr. Bronner's.