Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Joke About Their Breakup On Instagram

Britney Spears is too pure for this world. All this woman does is paint masterpieces, outrun Usain Bolt, and amplify goodness whenever she can. Spears' list of entertainment accomplishments is long and impressive, and that includes her Instagram account. It's low-key one of the most delightful accounts on the entire platform, and her latest video features her shouting out her breakup with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake while doing TikTok-inspired dance moves to one of his songs.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!!" she wrote as the video's emoji-heavy caption. "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks …… I'm just very bored 🙄. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨" Not only does she confirm that TikTok dancing is "not really dancing," but also manages to reaffirm her status as the sweetest woman in America. Timberlake seemed humored by the video as evidenced by his emoji-exclusive comment, "😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼"

The press has historically done Spears dirty, but this time things are different because her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is on the case. "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories," she warned. "You keep having fun and looking cute tho!"

Spears and Timberlake may now be able to joke about their high-profile breakup, but that wasn't always the case. Spears revealed to Rolling Stone back in 2011 about how shocked she was when Timberlake dropped "Cry Me A River," his infamous breakup song that also featured an eerily similar blonde woman of Spears' likeness in its music video. "I didn't know what to say, what to do. That was the last thing I ever thought somebody might do. I was really shocked shitless. But you live and you learn."

"He called me up and asked me if it was okay," she explained. "I can't believe I'm telling you this right now. But who cares. He called me up and wanted to supposedly get back together or whatever, but behind it was, 'And by the way, you're in a video that's coming out.' That kind of got slipped in. 'Don't worry about it. It's not a big deal.' So the record label called and said, 'If you want to change this, you can.' I had the power to say no to the video. But I didn't, because I thought, 'Hey, it's your video.'"

"I hadn't seen it," Spears continued. "Then it came out, and I said, 'I should've freakin' said no to this shit!' I was so like, 'Whoa. What is going on right now?' But, hey. And I said, 'Why did you do this?' He goes, 'Well, I got a controversial video.' And I was like, 'You did,'" Spears clapped her hands. "'Yay for you.' So he got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally. But that was a great way to sell the record. He's smart," she laughed. "Smart guy."