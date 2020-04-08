Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 An Hour

Cardi B and Fashion Nova are joining forces to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning on Thursday, April 9, Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will be giving away $1,000 per hour until May 20 to those affected by the outbreak.

"Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic," Cardi said in an official statement. "Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need."

The money will go to 24 winners each day and can be used for anything: bills, rent, or even puzzles to stave off the endless boredom. To qualify, people can visit fashionnova.com/cares and enter their email address and phone number and, if they choose, share their personal stories.

"People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus," said Fashion Nova Founder and CEO Richard Saghian in an official statement. "Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."

For more information on Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B, head to the brand's website on April 9.