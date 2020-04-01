'SNL''s Chloe Fineman Stars In Her First Fashion Campaign For Rag & Bone

Not everyone is having a completely terrible time in quarantine. On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman took to Instagram to reveal her first fashion campaign for Rag & Bone.

The SNL star posed on a New York City bus for the New York brand's Spring 2020 campaign, photographed by Stephen Shore. While this shoot took place prior to when public transit was a no-go zone, Fineman admits that she's missing the good ol' days where she could just hop on a train and pose.

"Through the lens of Stephen Shore for the Rag & Bone spring campaign," she wrote on Instagram. "Stay strong NYC. We shot this pre pandemic and man, never thought I'd miss my commute so badly."

Not everything has been going as planned for Fineman due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she's been making it work. She recently had what may or may not have been a joke wedding on Instagram Live to actor and creative partner Casey Thomas Brown. Fineman wore a wedding veil made out of toilet paper, which, hopefully, she saved to be used at a later date.

"Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live," she wrote prior to the event on Instagram. "Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN'T WAIT. Plus, my fiancé's mom @drew_droege will be there, my maid of honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers."

Congrats to Fineman on all of her big news!

See more from Rag & Bone's Spring 2020 campaign, below

Rag & Bone's Spring 2020 campaign Photo by Stephen Shore for Rag & Bone

