Coachella May Be Postponed, But This Documentary Will Take Its Place

Coachella may have been tentatively postponed until this October due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the famous music festival won't be making a cultural impact this April.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

will premiere April 10 at 12pm PST — exactly the same time the festival would've opened this year for the first of its two three-day weekends. The

aptly-titled documentary

will stream for free on YouTube as part of the platform's Originals series, and will track the narrative of the storied festival's 20-year history, from its punk and alt-rock DIY beginnings to its present day status as one of the most culturally and commercially successful live events in the world.

The documentary's first trailer teases interviews with Billie Eilish, Ice Cube, Moby and more. Consequence of Sound reports that the doc will also feature footage, some of it "never-before-seen," of performances from Eilish, Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane's Addiction, The White Stripes, Beck, Björk, and more.

Coachella will now take place October 9,10, and 11, and October 16, 17, and 18. Watch the trailer below to whet your Indio appetite until then: