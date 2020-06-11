2 Chainz, T-Pain, Brittany Howard And More To Perform Live Show In Support Of Small Business

2 Chainz, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlisle, Brittany Howard, and more are all set to perform at brand experience agency Superfly's Small Business Live, a philanthropic livestream that aims to support struggling small businesses around the country. Coupled with musical performances, the participating artists will also have the chance to highlight a special small business close to their hearts, sharing their stories on what the business means to them and their communities.

Small Business Live will take place on Saturday June 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, and will be available to watch on TikTok, as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and on each of Bustle Digital Group's sites.

All proceeds raised from the livestream will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides grants to at-risk businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, with a focus on those owned by people of color. Viewers will be able donate to the cause via text per a special code that will be announced closer to the event date.

"Minority-owned businesses are denied credit more often and charged higher rates for money they borrow to fund their businesses. We need to accelerate support to underserved businesses in order to reach our full potential," says Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. “Everyone's support will make a huge difference to small business owners, their families and employees who have been devastated by this pandemic, the recession, and centuries of racism, xenophobia, and oppression."

R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone, Nashville-based indie rock band Moon Taxi, and Jufu, a viral TikTok creator, rapper and singer, will also participate in the festival.