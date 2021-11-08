BTS, Megan Thee Stallion & Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At AMAs

It can be difficult to stand out amidst a sea of swanky, celeb-filled awards ceremonies, but the annual American Music Awards manage to do just that, thanks to one thing: fan voting. Unlike other awards institutions, AMAs are given out based on fan votes, making them a particular favorite among artists. This year, the ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 21, and will be hosted by the one and only Cardi B.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards, below.

When and where will the AMAs take place?

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (The Microsoft Theater has also hosted the Emmys, Grammys, and the VMAs over the years).

How can I watch the AMAs?

The American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CT. It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

Who will host the AMAs?

Cardi B is slated to host the AMAs this year. Cardi has performed at the awards ceremony in the past, and this year she’s also nominated in the Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist, Hip Hop and Favorite Song, Hip Hop categories.

Who will perform at the AMAs?

Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform at the AMAs. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion are all slated to appear, with AMA winners BTS and Meg Thee Stallion performing the world premiere of their hit single “Butter.” (BTS also performed at the AMAs from Korea last year. The K-pop group and Megan Thee Stallion are both up for three AMAs this year).

Olivia Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, will make her AMAs debut. Bad Bunny is returning to the AMAs stage for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/” and is nominated for five awards this year.

Who is nominated for an AMA?

Rodrigo leads the pack this year with seven nominations total, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. She’s followed closely by The Weeknd, at six nominations.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon each received five nominations, and BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Drake are among the other nominees. This year, the AMAs will also include new categories, including Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from viral TikTok songs, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

See the full list of AMA nominations below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weekend

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weekend

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJRBTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUMDrake Certified Lover BoyJuice WRLD Legends Never DieMegan Thee Stallion Good NewsPop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonRod Wave SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat Planet Her

Giveon When It’s All Said And Done... Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs

Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmallow

Regard

Tiësto