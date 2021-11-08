Entertainment
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion & Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At AMAs
The 2021 American Music Awards will also be hosted by Cardi B.
It can be difficult to stand out amidst a sea of swanky, celeb-filled awards ceremonies, but the annual American Music Awards manage to do just that, thanks to one thing: fan voting. Unlike other awards institutions, AMAs are given out based on fan votes, making them a particular favorite among artists. This year, the ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 21, and will be hosted by the one and only Cardi B.
Read on for everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards, below.
When and where will the AMAs take place?
The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (The Microsoft Theater has also hosted the Emmys, Grammys, and the VMAs over the years).
How can I watch the AMAs?
The American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CT. It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.
Who will host the AMAs?
Cardi B is slated to host the AMAs this year. Cardi has performed at the awards ceremony in the past, and this year she’s also nominated in the Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist, Hip Hop and Favorite Song, Hip Hop categories.
Who will perform at the AMAs?
Some of the biggest names in music are set to perform at the AMAs. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion are all slated to appear, with AMA winners BTS and Meg Thee Stallion performing the world premiere of their hit single “Butter.” (BTS also performed at the AMAs from Korea last year. The K-pop group and Megan Thee Stallion are both up for three AMAs this year).
Olivia Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, will make her AMAs debut. Bad Bunny is returning to the AMAs stage for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/” and is nominated for five awards this year.
Who is nominated for an AMA?
Rodrigo leads the pack this year with seven nominations total, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. She’s followed closely by The Weeknd, at six nominations.
Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon each received five nominations, and BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Drake are among the other nominees. This year, the AMAs will also include new categories, including Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from viral TikTok songs, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.
See the full list of AMA nominations below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weekend
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJRBTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUMDrake Certified Lover BoyJuice WRLD Legends Never DieMegan Thee Stallion Good NewsPop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonRod Wave SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat Planet Her
Giveon When It’s All Said And Done... Take Time
H.E.R. Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs
Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmallow
Regard
Tiësto