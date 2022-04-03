Here Are The 2022 Grammy Winners

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are happening in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena, starting at 8pm EST. Jazz and R&R artist Jon Batiste led the nominations with 11 nods total, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight nominations a piece — including Album of The Year nods for all three. (Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo follow close behind with seven nominations each).

Read on for the full list of 2022 Grammy winners, updating live, below:

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” Abba

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic***

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste***

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo***

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan***

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore,” Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” Halsey

“Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent***

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You,” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’connell and Finneas O’connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)***

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo***

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo***

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA***

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters***

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga***

“’Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Dolly Parton

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, Songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, Songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, Songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, Songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Songwriters (Foo Fighters)***

Best Rock Album

“Power Up,” AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters***

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You”Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches”Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage”H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” Silk Sonic (WINNER – TIE)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER – TIE)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol***

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator***

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar***

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Sh*t,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby***

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

“Best Friend,” Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)***

“My Life,” Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba***

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Cinema,” Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

“Dawn,” Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

“Hey What,” BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

“Love for Sale,” Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)***

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff***

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton***

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne***

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)***

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton***

Best New Age Album

“Brothers,” Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej***

“Pangaea,” Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

“Night + Day,” Opium Moon

“Pieces of Forever,” Laura Sullivan

Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny***

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios),” Kali Uchis

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck***

“A Tribute To Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See,” Rhonda Vincent

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja,” Etana

“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin,” Sean Paul

“Royal,” Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja***

“10,” Spice

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.***

“Thanks For Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Zero ___ Given,” Kevin Hart

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.***

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.