Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo & BTS To Perform At The Grammys

Music’s biggest night makes its return this April, and the first round of performers have been announced. The Grammys are never without amazing performances, high hopes and typically, some controversy (so far this year, Drake withdrew his nominations, Kacey Musgraves’ country noms were denied, and Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff also had a nomination removed over a technicality).

Here’s everything to know about the 64th Annual Grammys:

When and where are the 2022 Grammys?

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 3rd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8-11:30pm ET/5-8:30pm PT.

How can I watch the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards show will be viewable live on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah will return following his successful hosting gig last year to be the master of ceremonies for the 2022 awards show.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

The first round of Grammy performers were announced on Tuesday, March 15th (meaning there’s more to come). So far, the performers include:

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, who is up for another seven nominations this year for: Record Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever"), Album Of The Year (Happier Than Ever), Song Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Happier Than Ever"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Happier Than Ever), Best Music Video ("Happier Than Ever"), and Best Music Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles).

BTS, who are currently nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.”

Six-time Grammy winner Brandie Carlile, who is also nominated for: Record Of The Year ("Right On Time"), Song Of The Year ("Right On Time"), Song Of The Year ("A Beautiful Noise" with Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Right On Time"), and Best American Roots Performance ("Same Devil").

Brothers Osborne, currently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) and Best Country Album (Skeletons).

Olivia Rodrigo, a first-time nominee with a whopping seven nominations for: Record Of The Year ("drivers license"), Album Of The Year (SOUR), Song Of The Year ("drivers license"), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance ("drivers license"), Best Pop Vocal Album (SOUR), and Best Music Video ("good 4 u").

Two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X, whose also nominated for: Record Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"), Album Of The Year (Montero), Song Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Industry Baby"), and Best Music Video ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)").

And previous nominee Jack Harlow, who this year has two nominations for his work on Montero, in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year.

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

The full list of Grammy nominees can be found here.