Entertainment
The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Here
The 64th annual ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards are here. The live ceremony will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the venue formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There have been quite a few changes to the Grammys since the 2021 ceremony, including the Recording Academy’s announcement that it will end its practice of secret-committee nominations in its Big Four categories.
The Academy also announced two new awards — for Música Urbana and Global Music Performance, in addition to updating its book of guidelines to ban sales figures and chart numbers from being mentioned in “For Your Consideration” ads. It’s also the first year the ceremony has an inclusion rider, after the Academy increased its voting body to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”
The Grammys have faced its fair share of controversies over the years, including the stepping down of former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan following a legal dispute. Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. now leads the ceremony.
Last year, The Weeknd joined the growing list of artists who disavowed the entire ceremony, after his After Hours album was snubbed. This year, controversy is already brewing as Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed album was excluded from the Country categories.
Read on for the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations, below:
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Hearbtreak
Caribou - You Can Do ItRÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Best Rap Album
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family TiesCardi B - UpJ. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My LifeDrake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too SexyMegan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - Best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis ManosAlex Cuba - Mendó
Revelación - Selena Gomez
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marias - Cinema
Yebba - Dawn
Low - Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed