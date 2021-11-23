The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Here

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards are here. The live ceremony will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the venue formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There have been quite a few changes to the Grammys since the 2021 ceremony, including the Recording Academy’s announcement that it will end its practice of secret-committee nominations in its Big Four categories.

The Academy also announced two new awards — for Música Urbana and Global Music Performance, in addition to updating its book of guidelines to ban sales figures and chart numbers from being mentioned in “For Your Consideration” ads. It’s also the first year the ceremony has an inclusion rider, after the Academy increased its voting body to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”

The Grammys have faced its fair share of controversies over the years, including the stepping down of former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan following a legal dispute. Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. now leads the ceremony.

Last year, The Weeknd joined the growing list of artists who disavowed the entire ceremony, after his After Hours album was snubbed. This year, controversy is already brewing as Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed album was excluded from the Country categories.

Read on for the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations, below:

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Hearbtreak

Caribou - You Can Do ItRÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family TiesCardi B - UpJ. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My LifeDrake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too SexyMegan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - Best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis ManosAlex Cuba - Mendó

Revelación - Selena Gomez

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias - Cinema

Yebba - Dawn

Low - Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed