Adele is coming to Sin City. The British mega-talent has announced Weekends With Adele, her new exclusive three-month Las Vegas residency kicking off at the beginning of 2022 at the famed Caesars Palace Hotel.

The star will play a total of 24 shows — two a week, every Friday and Saturday — over the course of her residency, with the first one scheduled to take place at the end of January 2022. The concerts will likely be the first live dates where she’ll be performing her latest body of work, 30, in full. The star, who is taking a somewhat nonconventional approach to touring, has announced two other scheduled live dates to come in 2022; she’ll be playing two shows at London’s Hyde Park come the summer on July 1 and 2.

Weekends With Adele is the first Las Vegas residency for Adele, who’s joining the ranks of other legacy stars that have played concert residencies in the iconic city including Britney Spears, Madonna, Elton John, and more. Per a press release, ticket demand is expected to be “overwhelming,” so read on for Adele’s full residency schedule and how to score tickets.

Where is Adele’s Residency?

Adele will be “residing” at the famed Colosseum theatre in Caesars Palace, located in the heart of the Las Vegas strip. The iconic venue can accomodate an audience of 4,300+, and has played host to countless star performers and residencies over the last two decades including Madonna, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Usher, Cher, Shania Twain — and Celine Dion, who’s had the longest residency at the venue with over 1,000 shows.

For how long will Adele be there?

Adele will play two shows a week at the Colosseum theatre beginning January 21, 2022. Her residency will last approximately three months until April, with her last show on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

See the full list of Adele’s scheduled shows below:

Weekend 1 : Friday January 21, 2022 and Saturday January 22, 2022

: Friday January 21, 2022 and Saturday January 22, 2022 Weekend 2 : Friday January 28, 2022 and Saturday January 29, 2022

: Friday January 28, 2022 and Saturday January 29, 2022 Weekend 3 : Friday February 4, 2022 and Saturday February 5, 2022

: Friday February 4, 2022 and Saturday February 5, 2022 Weekend 4 : Friday February 11, 2022 and Saturday February 12, 2022

: Friday February 11, 2022 and Saturday February 12, 2022 Weekend 5 : Friday February 25, 2022 and Saturday February 26, 2022

: Friday February 25, 2022 and Saturday February 26, 2022 Weekend 6 : Friday March 4, 2022 and Saturday March 5, 2022

: Friday March 4, 2022 and Saturday March 5, 2022 Weekend 7 : Friday March 11, 2022 and Saturday March 12, 2022

: Friday March 11, 2022 and Saturday March 12, 2022 Weekend 8 : Friday March 18, 2022 and Saturday March 19, 2022

: Friday March 18, 2022 and Saturday March 19, 2022 Weekend 9 : Friday March 25, 2022 and Saturday March 26, 2022

: Friday March 25, 2022 and Saturday March 26, 2022 Weekend 10 : Friday April 1, 2022 and Saturday April 2, 2022

: Friday April 1, 2022 and Saturday April 2, 2022 Weekend 11 : Friday April 8, 2022 and Saturday April 9, 2022

: Friday April 8, 2022 and Saturday April 9, 2022 Weekend 12: Friday April 15, 2022 and Saturday April 16, 2022

How to get tickets to Adele’s residency

Registration for presale tickets for all shows opened Tuesday, November 30 at 6 a.m. PST and continues until 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 2 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. To register for presale tickets, you can visit the link here.

The actual Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Per Ticketmaster’s program, only fans that have registered and received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a “first come, first served basis” during the Verified Fan Presale.

Notably, Ticketmaster will not be reserving a separate bunch of tickets for a general public sale. Per a press release, “if demand for tickets from the Verified Fans Presale exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.” So get to registering!